Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYRA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Lyra Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LYRA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Lyra Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

