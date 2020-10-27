MAI Capital Management Acquires 71,869 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,996.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.