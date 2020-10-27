MAI Capital Management Acquires 809 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

ICE opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

