MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 219.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

