MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of ADM opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

