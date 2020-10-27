MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.