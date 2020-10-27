MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,456.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

