MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of INTU opened at $328.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.73. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

