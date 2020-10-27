MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

