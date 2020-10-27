MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.