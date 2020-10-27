MAI Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,638.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,052. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $371.17. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.80 and a 200 day moving average of $281.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

