MAI Capital Management Has $10.96 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

