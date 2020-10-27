MAI Capital Management Has $3.35 Million Holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000.

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

