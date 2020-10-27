MAI Capital Management Increases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

