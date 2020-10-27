MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 241,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

