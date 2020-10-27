MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.70.

Shares of EL opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average of $197.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

