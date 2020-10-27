MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

