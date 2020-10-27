MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $177,942,530. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

CRM stock opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

