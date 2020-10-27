MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

APD stock opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

