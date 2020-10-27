MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

