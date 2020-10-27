MAI Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

