MAI Capital Management Sells 320 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

NYSE AME opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

