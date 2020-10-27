MAI Capital Management Sells 517 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 14.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

