MAI Capital Management Sells 999 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $328.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

