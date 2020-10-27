MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.97.

NFLX stock opened at $488.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.35 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.