MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

