Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

MPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.