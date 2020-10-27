Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $13.55 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

