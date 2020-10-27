Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMX. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

