Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.02 million and a PE ratio of -149.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.24.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

