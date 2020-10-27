McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.26.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

