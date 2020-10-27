Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.68-1.71 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.68-1.71 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

