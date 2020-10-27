Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.