Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $3,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

