Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

