Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the mining company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend by 510.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 90.52% and a return on equity of 169.86%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

