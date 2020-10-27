Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 over the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

