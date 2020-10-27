MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

MGDDY opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.16. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.