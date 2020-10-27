MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $22.58 on Friday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

