MicroVision (MVIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.