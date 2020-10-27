Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 759,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2,795.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 399,744 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 159,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 227.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.