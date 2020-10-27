Mizuho Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $150.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.84.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.40). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

