Mizuho Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $217.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.45.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $191.99 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 93,821.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $21,592,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $10,914,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

