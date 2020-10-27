Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of MC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,050 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.