Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Moncler has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

