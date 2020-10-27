Moncler’s (MONRF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF opened at $45.66 on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

