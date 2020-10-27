Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNRO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $81.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

