Morgan Stanley Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $139.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

