Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

