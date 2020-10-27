Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RNSHF opened at $74.75 on Friday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.